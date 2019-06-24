Trading Watch: Shares of Uranium Energy (UEC) Noted Over Chikou

Taking a look at recent stock price action on shares of Uranium Energy (UEC), we have noted that shares are now trading on top of the Chikou line. Traders might be tracking future action to gauge possible upward momentum if the price remains above the signal.

Checking on current RSI levels on shares of Uranium Energy (UEC), the 14-day RSI is currently standing at 52.79, the 7-day is at 59.89, and the 3-day is resting at 67.21. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a frequently used technical analysis tool. RSI helps measure changes in price movement of a specific equity. RSI is a momentum oscillator that moves in a range from 0 to 100. RSI is generally used to interpret whether a stock is overbought or oversold. As a general rule, an RSI over 70 may indicate an overbought situation. On the other end of the spectrum, a reading under 30 may indicate an oversold situation.

Interested traders may be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Uranium Energy (UEC)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -20.00. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Uranium Energy (UEC) is 17.43. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Uranium Energy (UEC) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 165.04. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

