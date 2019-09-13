Trading Watch: Chaikin Oscillator Below Zero for Putnam Muni Opportunities Trust (PMO)

Tracking shares of Putnam Muni Opportunities Trust (PMO), we have seen that the Chaikin Oscillator reading is currently below zero. Traders following the stock may be on the lookout for possible bearish momentum.

Putnam Muni Opportunities Trust (PMO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -330.82. Dedicated investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Putnam Muni Opportunities Trust (PMO) is sitting at 33.24. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 24.48, the 7-day sits at 11.86, and the 3-day is resting at 3.39 for Putnam Muni Opportunities Trust (PMO). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 12.34, the 50-day is 13.17, and the 7-day is sitting at 13.16. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Putnam Muni Opportunities Trust (PMO)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -76.74. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

