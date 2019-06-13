Trading Views: Following Shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

Investors may be getting ready to review the most recent company earnings reports. Digging down into the numbers may help provide a good idea of how the company is set up for the foreseeable future. After a recent scan, we can see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) is 0.14. This EPS estimate is using estimates provided by 6 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the previous reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.19. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see what kind of impact the earnings results have on the stock after the next report.

Looking further at shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), we have noticed that the current consensus target price is $8.94.

According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) is 2.75. This rating uses a scale between 1 and 5. Following this scale, a rating of 1 would represent a Strong Buy, and a rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. Out of all these analysts offering ratings, 2 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, according to Zacks Research.

Shifting the focus to some possible support and resistance levels on shares of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), we note that the 52-week high is currently $10.66, and the 52-week low is currently $7.17. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved 14.46%. Going back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have moved 18.26%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -6.37%. Over the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved -1.07%. Checking in on recent session activity, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $9.26 mark.

As we move into the second half of the year, investors will be keeping a close watch on their portfolios.