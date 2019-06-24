Trading Update: Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd ADR (GHG) Currently Above Chikou Line

Tracking shares of Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd ADR (GHG), we have noted that the current price is above the Chikou. Traders following this signal will be watching for possible future upward momentum.

The direction of stock market moves in the short-term are highly unpredictable. Many investors will be tempted to ride the wave whether the trend is buying or selling. Fearful investors may make hasty decisions such as panic buying or selling. Investors may feel compelled to buy stocks after a major run higher. This can be related to the fear or missing out. On the other end, investors may be quick to sell quality stocks when the market is in the midst of a broad sell-off. This behavior often translates into falling into the trap of buying high and selling low.

Technical traders may be looking at recent indicator levels on shares of Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd ADR (GHG). After a recent check, the 50-day Moving Average is 13.33, the 200-day Moving Average is 12.56, and the 7-day is noted at 12.12. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 51.85, the 7-day sits at 62.52, and the 3-day is resting at 69.94 for Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd ADR (GHG). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd ADR (GHG)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -13.61. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use various technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd ADR (GHG) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 119.19. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Looking at the current landscape of the equity market, investors may be doing some bargain hunting for stocks to add to the portfolio. Many sharp investors will welcome temporary market dips which may provide plenty of buying opportunities. Being prepared for these types of opportunities can help the investor make quick decisions in the midst of a downturn. As we move closer to the close of the year, investors will be closely watching the next round of company earnings reports. Even if the individual investor chooses to trade conservatively during earnings, they can still do the necessary research and have stocks lined up to purchase when the time is right.