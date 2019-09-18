Trading Update: 5g Networks Limited (5GN.AX) Currently Above Chikou Line

Following recent price action, 5g Networks Limited (5GN.AX) shares have been identified trading above the Chikou. When the stock is above this signal, traders will be looking out for possible upward momentum.

Investors are usually trying to take advantage of every possible market scenario. Tracking the market from many different angles can help the investor put together the big stock market picture. Many investors have the tendency to get caught up in all the headlines and news of the day. Sometimes that news will be relevant, but other times it will just be noise. Everyone has an opinion on where the stock market is headed, but nobody knows for sure. Studying the fundamentals and pertinent economic numbers can provide a solid foundation for investors to build from.

Investors may be looking to compare the current stock price of 5g Networks Limited (5GN.AX) to some of its moving averages. After a recent check, the 200-day MA is resting at 0.92, and the 50-day is 1.11. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of 5g Networks Limited (5GN.AX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 37.24, the 7-day is 39.97, and the 3-day is 52.52. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for 5g Networks Limited (5GN.AX) is currently at 39.33. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, 5g Networks Limited (5GN.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -80.00. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Some investors may be bemoaning the stock choices they have made over the last year. Crafting a detailed plan may help with turning things around. The stock market is still running at high levels and investors need to be able to make every trade count. The next couple of weeks may be a great time for investors to review the portfolio and make some adjustments for the last few months of the year. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to stock market investing. Investors who make the proper preparations and put in the extra time may be able to get themselves headed on the right track to realizing profits.