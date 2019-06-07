Trading Spotlight on Shares of NRG Energy (NRG)

Looking at shares of NRG Energy (NRG), we can see that the 7 day ADX signal is currently a Buy. This signal is typically used to gauge the market trend. The 7-day average directional strength is Weak. This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. The 7-day ADX direction is currently Weakest. This signal shows whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell.

When compared to technical analysis, fundamental analysis typically uses a longer-term approach. Chartists may use a time horizon of days, hours, or even minutes. Fundamental analysis may track data going back many years. The difference in timeframe between the two can be seen with how each investing style may be used. Traders may only be looking to make quick trades and capitalize on short-term market movements. Longer-term investors may be looking to hold an investment for months or even years. Some investors will use a combination that studies the technicals and the fundamentals. Fundamentals may be used to identify which stock to buy, while viewing the technicals can be used to sort out the timing of the trade.

Investors may be interested in viewing some other important technical stock indicators for NRG Energy (NRG). Investors are often focused on share price support and resistance levels. The support is simply a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the focus may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 35.57, and the second resistance level is 35.85. On the other end, investors are keeping an eye on the first support level of 34.88, and the second support level of 34.47.

Checking in on the 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal, the current reading is Hold. This short-term indicator may be used to help spot oversold and overbought conditions. The current direction of the signal is Bullish.

Turning the focus to earnings, we note that NRG Energy (NRG), for the most recent period, posted quarterly EPS of 0.34. The trailing 12 month earnings number is currently 1.72. The company’s EPS growth over the previous quarter clocks in at 161.54%. The EPS metric is frequently used to measure a company’s profitability based on each outstanding share of common stock. When a company reports earnings results, the majority of the attention is on whether or not the EPS estimate is hit or missed. Wide gaps between estimates and actual reported figures may result in above normal stock price fluctuations after the earnings report.

Focusing in on some other data, we can see that the stock has a weighted alpha reading of -0.85. The weighted alpha gauges how much the stock has increased or decreased over the period of one full year. The weighting puts higher emphasis on more recent activity providing a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are building momentum.

When looking at technical analysis, one of the leading concepts is that of the trend. Chartists are constantly looking to identify trends to help determine which way a stock price is moving. Trends may not always be easy to spot, but they can be highly useful when identified. When looking at the stock market, an example of an upward trend is generally classified as a stock price that over time keeps reaching higher highs and higher lows. On the flip side, a downward trend is usually identified by spotting a stock that has been hitting lower lows and lower highs. Defining trends may take the novice trader some time to figure out, but learning how to properly study charts may help bring in steady profits in the future.