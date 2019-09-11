Trading Spotlight: Focusing on Shares of Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Investors may be closely watching the levels on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN). After a recent scan, we can see that last month’s opinion signal is 88% Sell. This is the combined signal for the previous month when applying a wide array of studies based on price movement. Using these same guidelines, the signal for last week stands at 8% Buy, and 24% Buy for the previous trading session. Investors may also be interested in the strength and direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is currently Average. This is a measurement over the past three trading sessions that provides an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal.

A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is presently reading Weak. This is a longer-term gauge verse the historical strength.

We are also noting that the company’s current book value is 1.09. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months.

Shifting the gaze to some longer-term technical indicators, we can see that Flexion Therapeutics currently has a 60-day commodity channel index signal of Buy. The CCI indicator is typically used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The 100-day moving average verse price signal is Buy.

Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), we can see that the stock price recently hit 13.31. Since the start of the session, the stock has topped out with a high of 13.64 and bottomed with a low of 12.96.

