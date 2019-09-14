Trading Scope: PSAR Above Price for Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX): Shares Seen Trading Near $19.00

Taking a look at technical levels for Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX), we have spotted the PSAR above recent share price levels. The Parabolic SAR is a technical indicator introduced Welles Wilder. Traders may follow this signal to figure out the direction of a stock’s momentum and determine when there is a higher than normal probability of direction reversal.

Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 141.05. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help figure out if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to assist with the discovery of divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 46.55, the 7-day is 58.83, and the 3-day is 70.46. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 23.24.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -14.14. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The 14-day ADX for Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD.AX) is currently at 15.69. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

