Trading Scope: Following the Signals on Shares of Tyme Technologies (TYME)

Following a recent market scan, we have spotted the +Directional Indicator is above the -Directional Indicator on shares of Tyme Technologies (TYME). Technical traders may be watching the reading to gauge bullish momentum on the stock.

Successful stock market traders generally have a keen ability to cut losses short and let winners run. This may sound easy, but novice traders have the tendency to actually extend losses and fail to secure profits. New stock market traders may encounter a few different scenarios when starting out. They may make a few early trades that prove to be big winners, or they may get taken to the cleaner right out of the gate. When a trader experiences big wins from the start, this may create an inflated sense of confidence. On the flip side, a string of early losses can be so discouraging that the trader throws in the towel without really even getting into the game.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Tyme Technologies (TYME)’s Williams %R presently stands at -51.52. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Tyme Technologies (TYME) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 3.59. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 39.81, the 7-day stands at 49.39, and the 3-day is sitting at 73.95. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 2.33, the 50-day is 1.42, and the 7-day is sitting at 1.05. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 14-day ADX for Tyme Technologies (TYME) is currently at 23.77. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

Following a pre-defined trading system might be a solid choice for securing profits in the stock market. Defining goals before creating a plan can be a good way to start the trader off on the right path. There are bound to be many ups and downs throughout the trading process. Being able to manage wins and losses may be one of the most important factors to becoming a successful trader. Without a researched plan, traders may realize how quick the losses can pile up. Properly managing risk, position size, entry and exit points, and stops, may come with experience, but it is typically necessary in order to stay above water in the fast paced market environment.