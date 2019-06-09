Trading Review: Looking at the Technicals for Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Monitoring the numbers on shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX), we have noted that the 21 day Wilder Moving Average is currently above the 50 day SMA . With this reading, traders may be looking for a potentially strong near-term trend.

When active traders find an opening to get in on a stock they think is about to make a move, they may try to buy up as much as they can before the price moves back outside the buying range. This buying may be seen when the stock market dips after a bearish move. Spotting these buying conditions and being able to make a timely move can help the trader take advantage of various market scenarios. Winning traders are typically ready to pounce on any opportunity they find in the stock market.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, Equinix Inc (EQIX) has a 14-day ATR of 8.42. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -2.11. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 489.90.

The 14-day ADX for Equinix Inc (EQIX) is standing at 26.86. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 64.03, the 7-day stands at 67.53, and the 3-day is sitting at 81.07.

With so many different stock trading strategies to choose from, new investors may become overwhelmed when presented with all the possible options. Some investors will choose to rely on the expertise of professionals, while others will try to have a go at it on their own. Investors who prefer to do their own research and make their own investment decisions are quite common these days. Of course there is no set in stone way to properly trade the stock market. Markets and economic situations are constantly changing. Staying on top of all the latest information and global developments can be challenging. Investors who are able to stay the course and put in the required time might be able to eventually give themselves a leg up in the future.