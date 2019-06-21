Trading Review: Looking at the Technicals for Athenex Inc (ATNX)

Following the numbers for Athenex Inc (ATNX), we have recently recorded that 21 day Wilder Moving Average is higher than the 50 day SMA. Traders may be watching this reading to see if a strong near-term trend is evident.

Individual investors might be digging a little deeper into the playbook in order to create a winning plan for the remainder of the calendar year. The diligent investor typically has a portfolio that is diversified and ready to encounter any unforeseen market action. Even after creating the well-planned portfolio with expected returns, nobody can be absolutely sure that those returns will be seen. Setting realistic expectations can help the investor from becoming discouraged if the original plan runs into a bit of a snag. Of course every investor would like to enter the stock market and see sizeable profits right off the bat. This may only be wishful thinking for investors who aren’t ready to put in the time and energy to make sure the overall strategy stays on track and the portfolio stays properly managed.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 13.08, the 50-day is 13.62, and the 7-day is sitting at 17.70. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Athenex Inc (ATNX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 82.89, the 7-day is 90.69, and the 3-day is 96.38. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Athenex Inc (ATNX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -4.15. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Currently, Athenex Inc (ATNX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 89.76. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to aid in the discovery of divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Taking a quick look at technical levels and trend lines, we see that the stock has a 14-day ADX of 52.45. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

