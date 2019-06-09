Trading Review: Looking at the Technicals for Argo Investments Ltd (ARG.AX)

Following the numbers for Argo Investments Ltd (ARG.AX), we have recently recorded that 21 day Wilder Moving Average is higher than the 50 day SMA. Traders may be watching this reading to see if a strong near-term trend is evident.

Traders may already have a favorite method for applying technical analysis. Active traders are typically concerned with shorter-term price movements when trading shares. Entry and exit points tend to be way more important for traders who are looking to capitalize on stock market trends. Some traders may opt to only use technical analysis when picking stocks, while others will also incorporate company fundamentals when doing research. Of course, there is no one foolproof method for trading the markets. Many technical investors will still opt to familiarize themselves with the fundamentals before diving deeper into the technical signals. Longer-term investors might not be as concerned with day to day price fluctuations while short-term traders may not want to miss out on any significant price swings. Whatever trading strategy is applied, investors may still want to try to get a sense of the overall picture before making the trade.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 7.78, the 50-day is 7.78, and the 7-day is sitting at 7.92. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Argo Investments Ltd (ARG.AX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 62.80, the 7-day is 65.80, and the 3-day is 80.99. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Argo Investments Ltd (ARG.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -28.57. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Currently, Argo Investments Ltd (ARG.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 44.01. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to aid in the discovery of divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Taking a quick look at technical levels and trend lines, we see that the stock has a 14-day ADX of 27.48. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Technical investors generally rely heavily on price charts to help spot potential trades. Chartists will often try to interpret past movements with the goal of trying to gauge the future share price movements. Some charts can be extremely complex while others may be quite simple. Many traders will spend countless hours studying the signals to try to spot optimal entry and exit points. There are many different indicators that technical analysts can follow. Some traders will use standalone signals, and others will use a robust combination. Getting into the nitty-gritty of charting can be overwhelming for the beginner. Taking the time to completely understand what the charts are saying can be the difference between a big win and a major loss.