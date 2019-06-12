Trading Notebook: Stock On the Rise 4.19% Over the Last Month Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)

After a recent market scan, we can see that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) shares have moved 4.19% higher over the past month. Tracking performance over the last 5 sessions, shares have moved -5.21%. Over the last half-year, shares have changed 28.66%. Over the last full year, shares have moved 2.83%.

Technical traders may be looking at recent indicator levels on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR). After a recent check, the 50-day Moving Average is 10.60, the 200-day Moving Average is 9.26, and the 7-day is noted at 10.55. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -61.90. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -16.34. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Technical traders often make a point of keeping an eye on the ATR or Average True Range of a particular equity. Currently, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) has a 14-day ATR of 0.29. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is sitting at 20.68. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

