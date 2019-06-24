Trading Monitor: Span A Noted Above Span B for Verisign Inc (VRSN)

At present levels, traders are keeping a close eye on shares of Verisign Inc (VRSN). During a recent scan, we have spotted Span A above Span B. If this position holds, traders might be anticipating a bullish move higher.

Investors may be drawing up a plan for the stretch run of the calendar year. With stocks riding high, the plan may involve looking at some different classes of shares. If the portfolio is full of large caps, investors may be looking for some small cap growth stocks to add to the mix. Investors may also be looking into purchasing some foreign stocks to get the portfolio as diversified as possible. Investors may also choose to select shares from various industries. Comparing stocks among peers can be a useful way to decide which ones might be ahead of the curve and poised for an upward move.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Verisign Inc (VRSN) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -9.60. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 170.64, the 50-day is 196.53, and the 7-day is sitting at 207.29. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. Verisign Inc (VRSN) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 102.81. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look at the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Verisign Inc (VRSN) is currently sitting at 3.81. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 68.83, the 7-day stands at 74.51, and the 3-day is sitting at 81.53. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Some traders may be employing technical analysis to try and conquer the market. There are plenty of various indicators that traders can use. Studying different technical indicators can provide some good insight, but the individual investor may want to start by focusing on a few different popular ones. Deciding which indicators to use may require a significant amount of homework. Trying to track too many signals at first might not be the best idea, and it may even create more confusion. Once the indicators have been chosen, traders may spend a good amount of time back testing strategies before making some trades.