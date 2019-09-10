Trading Monitor: KAMA Trending Down Over the Last 5 Sessions for Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX.AX)

Checking the numbers for Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX.AX), we have seen that the Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average is trending lower over the past five sessions. Traders watching this indicator may be looking for negative near-term momentum on the stock.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -27.27. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 1.37.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX.AX). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX sits at 27.12. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX.AX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 48.83, the 7-day is 54.35, and the 3-day is 70.88. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view multiple technical levels. Regional Express Holdings Ltd (REX.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 39.20. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

