Trading Monitor: KAMA Trending Down Over the Last 5 Sessions for Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX)

Monitoring the indicators for Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX), we note that the KAMA is trending down over the last five days. Tracking this reading, traders may be looking for negative near-term momentum for this stock.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) is 26.81. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Technical traders have a large inventory of technical indicators they may use when doing technical stock analysis. After a recent look, the 14-day ATR for Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) is resting at 0.02. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may help traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be indicating a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 0.91 and the 50-day is 0.94.

Investors may be watching technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -95.24. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 36.76, the 7-day is 27.80, and the 3-day is resting at 13.39.

