Trading Monitor: Health Insurance Inn (HIIQ) Stock Under Chikou Line

Following recent share price movement on shares of Health Insurance Inn (HIIQ), we have seen that shares are now trading under the Chikou line. Traders might be tracking future price action to determine possible downward momentum if the price remains below the signal.

Volatility comes with the territory when trading stocks. Individual stock prices can fluctuate dramatically, and returns can be largely varied. Because no stock is guaranteed to produce returns, there is a possibility that any stock could potentially lose value. Even though stock prices can shift from day to day, long-term investors are usually more concerned about price movements over an expanded period of time. Investors looking to minimize volatility risk may look to hold a larger number of diversified stocks in the portfolio. Even though market dips may have an impact on the entire portfolio, it is important to remember that it is just a normal part of investing in the stock market.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Health Insurance Inn (HIIQ) is sitting at 27.94. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Investors may be looking to compare the current stock price of Health Insurance Inn (HIIQ) to some of its moving averages. After a recent check, the 200-day MA is resting at 36.32, and the 50-day is 25.01. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Technical analysts have been monitoring shares of Health Insurance Inn (HIIQ) as of late. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. Presently, the 14-day RSI is standing at 55.74, the 7-day is 53.01, and the 3-day is resting at 32.01.

Taking a look at the numbers, Health Insurance Inn (HIIQ) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 9.88. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Many investors pay close attention to historical price movements when analyzing stocks. They may also take a deeper look into which sectors have been the best performers over the same time frame. Everyone seems to have an opinion on which way the market will move in the near-term. With the stock market still moving higher, many stock picks may still look really good. Reviewing specific stocks in the portfolio may help scout out the ones that may only be higher because of overall market levels. Predicting the next market shift is usually near impossible. Having the right stocks in the portfolio can help ease the investor’s mind no matter what the next few months brings in terms of volatility.