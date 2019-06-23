Trading Indicator Review for Masco Corp (MAS)

Looking at shares of Masco Corp (MAS), we can see that the 7 day ADX signal is currently a Buy. This signal is typically used to gauge the market trend. The 7-day average directional strength is Weak. This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. The 7-day ADX direction is currently Strengthening. This signal shows whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell.

Investors may be looking for solid stocks to add to the portfolio. Sometimes, investors may choose to go against the grain and try something that nobody else is doing. This typically comes with plenty of time and research examining those appealing stocks. Digging into the fundamentals as well as tracking technical levels can help separate the winners from the losers. Investors who are able to keep the required temperament may be able to cope with market volatility and get positioned to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself.

Investors may be interested in viewing some other important technical stock indicators for Masco Corp (MAS). Investors are often focused on share price support and resistance levels. The support is simply a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the focus may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 38.4, and the second resistance level is 38.7. On the other end, investors are keeping an eye on the first support level of 37.89, and the second support level of 37.67.

Checking in on the 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal, the current reading is Hold. This short-term indicator may be used to help spot oversold and overbought conditions. The current direction of the signal is Rising.

Turning the focus to earnings, we note that Masco Corp (MAS), for the most recent period, posted quarterly EPS of 0.44. The trailing 12 month earnings number is currently 2.48. The company’s EPS growth over the previous quarter clocks in at -31.25%. The EPS metric is frequently used to measure a company’s profitability based on each outstanding share of common stock. When a company reports earnings results, the majority of the attention is on whether or not the EPS estimate is hit or missed. Wide gaps between estimates and actual reported figures may result in above normal stock price fluctuations after the earnings report.

Focusing in on some other data, we can see that the stock has a weighted alpha reading of +4.40. The weighted alpha gauges how much the stock has increased or decreased over the period of one full year. The weighting puts higher emphasis on more recent activity providing a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are building momentum.

Investors often have to make decisions on what to do with stocks that have unperformed. Maybe things didn’t pan out the right way, even after combing through the numbers. Sometimes it may be difficult to let go of a stock that isn’t up to par. Knowing when to cut a loser from the portfolio can be a useful skill for the individual investor. On the flip side, investors may have to decide whether to sell a winner. There may be occasions when a stock goes through the roof without any notice. The tricky part may be figuring out whether to cash in, or keep riding the wave. Heading into the next few quarters, investors will be trying to make sure they have all the bases covered.