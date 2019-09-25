Trading Focus: Shares Crossing Below 20-Day MA Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

After a recent stock scan, we have noticed that shares of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) have recently broken under the 20-day moving average. Watching the current stock price distance from the 20-day MA, we can see that the reading is -5.18%. After a recent check, shares have been seen trading 11.36% away from the 50-day MA. Tracking the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 18.00% away from that reading. The moving average may serve as a reference point to help spot buying and selling opportunities. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Investors will often keep multiple MA time-frames in focus when studying a stock.

Traders using technical analysis typically believe that all the needed information to trade a specific stock can be spotted in the charts. These traders are generally taking a shorter-term view when studying the market. Technical analysts are usually striving to spot the directional trend of a stock. Trends may be noted as upward, downward, or sideways. Many technicians will rely heavily on support and resistance levels in order to make informed decisions when buying and selling equities. These traders are also closely watching volume levels to help gauge activity. Traders are constantly searching for patterns in the charts. There are many different identifiable patterns that traders can look for. Some of these include head and shoulders, triangles, and double tops/bottoms.

Covering sell-side analysts have offered price targets and recommendations on Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI). The consensus price target for the company is $9.25. The consensus recommendation provided by analysts is currently 2.70. This number is based on a scale from 1 to 5. Analysts rating the company a 1 or 2 indicate a Buy recommendation. Analysts rating the company a 4 or 5 indicate a Sell recommendation. Analysts rating the company a 3 indicate a Hold recommendation.

Charting some historical performance numbers for Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI), we have noted that shares are -9.33% over the last week. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 37.34%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed -41.87%. For the last month, company shares are 1.09%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 79.83%. Checking on volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 2.24% for the last week, and 2.12% for the previous month.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has a beta of 1.63. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 0 would represent that the price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market. The current 14-day RSI reading on the stock is 47.74. The RSI is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. RSI may be used to identify overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading above 70 would be considered overbought, and a value under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

During the most recent session, shares of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) moved -0.46% from the open. At the time of writing, the stock had just touched 6.51. Checking on the current stock price in relation to some historical highs and lows, we can see that company shares have been seen trading -44.36% off of the 52 week high. On the other end, shares have been noted trading 96.08% off of the 52 week low. Closing in, the stock has been recently seen -12.50% away from the 50 day high and 63.98% separated from the 50 day low.

Many new investors may be frantically researching the best way to study the stock market. It is hard to say with any certainty which approach will work out the best. Traders may tend to gravitate towards studying the technical, while longer-term investors may be more likely to use fundamental analysis. Of course, many individuals will opt to use a combination of both. Determining the individual risk tolerance and time horizon can play a big part in deciding which way to tackle the market. Short-term trading can be highly risky and may not be suitable for certain individuals. Long-term investing may be the favored way to get into the stock market, but this may vary from person to person. Investment strategies can range from super simple to ultra complex. The one thing that most stock market followers would agree on is that there is rarely any substitution for hard work, dedication, and putting in the required hours of study.