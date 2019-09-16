Trading Focus: Piotroski F Score Below Five on Shares of Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF)

Viewing the signals on shares of Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF), we see that the Piotroski F Score is currently at five or lower. Traders may be following the score looking for signs of possible financial weakness.

Creating a diversified stock portfolio is one way that investors may combat the unknown. Appropriate levels of risk that include different market scenarios might vary from one individual investor to the next. Investors may need to careful that they do not become too reliant on one big position. When that position is producing returns, it can be easy to assume that the holding will continue to produce positive results. If the portfolio is weighted too heavily on one or two big positions, an overall market downturn may send the investor reeling. Finding that proper portfolio balance is typically what dedicated investors strive for.

Investors and Traders using technical analysis to review stocks may be focusing on the ATR or Average True Range. Currently, Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF) has a 14-day ATR of 0.02. The Average True Range is an investor tool used to measure stock volatility. The ATR is not used to figure out price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 0.12, the 50-day is 0.15, and the 7-day is resting at 0.15. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX for Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF) presently sits at 20.23. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 13.75. Dedicated investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 54.08, the 7-day stands at 56.31, and the 3-day is sitting at 66.20.

At some point, individual investors may find themselves routinely falling prey to the lure of performance chasing. It can be highly tempting to want to be a part of a near-term stock run to the upside. Short-term investors may only be interested in these types of moves, but longer-term investors may want to be a bit more cautious. Chasing performance may end up leading the investor away from previously defined goals and the overall strategy. Investors who are committed to achieving long-term success may occasionally need to reshuffle the deck when the short-term clatter becomes too noisy.