Trading Focus: CCI Indicator Review for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc (GRCU)

Following some medium-term indicators on shares of Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc (GRCU), we can see that the 40-day commodity channel index signal is presently Buy. The CCI indicator is primarily used to spot oversold and overbought levels. The signal strength is Maximum. Moving over to the 50-day moving average vs price signal, the reading is measured at Buy. This indicator is used to watch price changes. After a recent look, the signal strength is Strong, and the signal direction is Strongest.

Investors are frequently focused on stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 0.0035. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 0.0031. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc (GRCU) currently has a 1 month MA of 0.0025. Investors may use moving averages for various reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may keep an eye out for when the stock price crosses a particular moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help spot momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the flip side, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. The stock currently has a 100 day MA of 0.0023.

Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent data, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc (GRCU) has a 52-week high of 0.0139 and a 52-week low of 0.0011.

