Trading Focus: CCI Indicator Review for Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

Investors may be interested in checking on some technical signals for Encore Capital Group (ECPG). After a recent check, we have taken note that the 40-day commodity channel index signal is currently Hold. The CCI indicator is primarily used to spot oversold and overbought levels. The signal strength direction is Falling. Moving over to the 50-day moving average vs price signal, the reading is measured at Buy. This indicator is used to watch price changes. After a recent look, the signal strength is Average, and the signal direction is Weakest.

When dealing with the stock market, investors may seek to make trades that will limit regret and create a sense of pride. Often times, investors may be challenged with trying to figure out the proper time to sell winners or let go of losers. Of course, nobody wants to sell a winner if it looks like there may be more profits to be had. On the other hand, nobody wants to hold on to a loser for so long that severe losses pile up. Investors often need to assess their own appetite for risk. Some may be able to stomach large swings on a daily basis. Others may not be able to take the volatility when dealing with riskier investments. Risk decisions may be made on past outcomes, and investors who have experienced previous profits and gains may be more likely to take a bigger risk in the future. Those who have only seen substantial losses may be more risk adverse in the future.

Investors are constantly focused on stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 36.54. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 35.99.

Encore Capital Group (ECPG) currently has a 1 month MA of 35.56. Investors may use moving averages for various reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may keep an eye out for when the stock price crosses a particular moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help spot momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the flip side, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. Let’s take a quick look at another popular moving average. The stock currently has a 100 day MA of 31.45.

Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent data, Encore Capital Group (ECPG) has a 52-week high of 41.5 and a 52-week low of 20.38. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider range of reference when doing stock analysis. It may be tricky for some investors to decide the right time to buy or sell a stock. Professionals may seem like they have it all figured out, and amateurs may feel like they are treading water. Nobody wants to feel like they are stranded on the platform just as the last train has departed the station. Sometimes extreme market movements can leave investors with that sinking feeling. Veteran traders may have spent many years monitoring market ebbs and flows. Knowing when to take profits or cut losses can be a tough skill to master.

Traders may be looking to capitalize on market trends as we move into the second part of the calendar year. Closely following the technicals might help make sense of current market conditions. Investors may choose to follow many different technical signals, or they may have picked a few popular ones to dedicate themselves to. Whatever the strategy, staying in tune with fundamentals and meaningful economic data may also prove to be highly beneficial. Coming at the equity market from multiple angles may help supply the investor with alternate perspectives that could play a vital role in the next couple of quarters.