Trading Focus: CCI Indicator Review for Corelogic (CLGX)

Following some medium-term indicators on shares of Corelogic (CLGX), we can see that the 40-day commodity channel index signal is presently Buy. The CCI indicator is primarily used to spot oversold and overbought levels. The signal strength is Weak. Moving over to the 50-day moving average vs price signal, the reading is measured at Buy. This indicator is used to watch price changes. After a recent look, the signal strength is Soft, and the signal direction is Weakest.

Investors constantly have to weigh risk against reward when trying to extract profits and maximum value from the stock market. Making educated investment decisions typically requires dedication, rational thinking, and self-control. Once the individual investor starts developing good habits, they can start to eliminate the bad ones that may be costing them enormous amounts of hard earned money. Everybody is prone to make mistakes at some point, and being able to realize what contributed to the mistake can help with corrective actions. Repeating the same mistakes over and over again in the stock market will most likely lead the investor down the wrong path.

Investors are frequently focused on stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has fallen. If the stock price manages to break through the first support level, the attention may shift to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it reaches a certain level of resistance. After a recent check, the stock’s first resistance level is 43.43. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 42.13. Corelogic (CLGX) currently has a 1 month MA of 41.79. Investors may use moving averages for various reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may keep an eye out for when the stock price crosses a particular moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help spot momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the flip side, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. The stock currently has a 100 day MA of 39.42.

Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent data, Corelogic (CLGX) has a 52-week high of 55.56 and a 52-week low of 31.87. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider range of reference when doing stock analysis. It may be tricky for some investors to decide the right time to buy or sell a stock. Professionals may seem like they have it all figured out, and amateurs may feel like they are treading water. Nobody wants to feel like they are stranded on the platform just as the last train has departed the station. Sometimes extreme market movements can leave investors with that sinking feeling. Veteran traders may have spent many years monitoring market ebbs and flows. Knowing when to take profits or cut losses can be a tough skill to master.

Successful stock market traders generally have a keen ability to cut losses short and let winners run. This may sound easy, but novice traders have the tendency to actually extend losses and fail to secure profits. New stock market traders may encounter a few different scenarios when starting out. They may make a few early trades that prove to be big winners, or they may get taken to the cleaner right out of the gate. When a trader experiences big wins from the start, this may create an inflated sense of confidence. On the flip side, a string of early losses can be so discouraging that the trader throws in the towel without really even getting into the game.