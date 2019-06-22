Trading Desk: Watching the Numbers for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Many investors will be carefully reviewing company earnings results when they are released to the public. They will most likely be keeping a close eye on how the actual results stack up to Wall Street analyst estimates. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current quarter EPS consensus estimate is resting at 0.29 for shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The number consists of projections offered by 4 contributing analysts. For the last quarter, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.29.

Shifting the focus to some possible support and resistance levels on shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), we note that the 52-week high is currently $18.13, and the 52-week low is currently $12.88. When shares are trading near to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be watching for a break through either level. Investors may also be watching historical price action. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved -0.77%. Going back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have moved 26%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of -5.45%. Over the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved -2%. Checking in on recent session activity, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $16.67 mark.

Looking further at shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), we have noticed that the current consensus target price is $20. Wall Street analysts have the ability to create price target estimates for where they think the stock will be moving in the near-term. Because price target projections can differ from one analyst to the next, they may span a wide range of values. Many investors will closely track target prices, and they tend to pay extra close attention when analysts make revisions to those targets.

Wall Street analysts often give buy/sell/hold ratings for the companies that they track. Investors have the ability to view these sell-side ratings in order to help with their own stock research. Analyst ratings may have different interpretations. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is 1.8. This rating uses a scale between 1 and 5. Following this scale, a rating of 1 would represent a Strong Buy, and a rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. Out of all these analysts offering ratings, 3 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, according to Zacks Research.

