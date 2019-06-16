Trading Desk: Hull Moving Average Seen at 33.34396296 for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Investors often have to make the decision of how aggressive they are going to invest. Some investors looking to make a quick dollar may jump in head first without a plan. This can be dangerous for the health of the portfolio in the long-term. Taking a chance on a risky stock may provide high returns, but investors often need to calculate whether the risk is worth the reward. Managing that risk in turbulent markets may help keep the average investor afloat when the markets inevitably turn sour for an extended period. Doing all the necessary stock research may include keeping a close tab on technicals, fundamentals, relevant economic data, and earnings reports. Investors may have to find a way to keep the rational side from being consumed by irrational behavior when studying the markets.

Traders focusing on technical analysis may be interested in following the Awesome Oscillator level on shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Currently, the reading is 0.24090059. Typically, when the Awesome Oscillator moves above the zero line, this would indicate that the short term momentum is rising quicker than the long term momentum. A cross below the zero line would indicate that short term momentum is dropping faster than the long term momentum.

Traders following shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) may have noted that the stock most recently closed at 33.35. Going back a full-year, the stock has seen a change of 0.63348416 over that stretch. Taking the focus in to more recent action, shares have seen a move of -0.83234245 over the last week. Over the prior month, the stock has moved 0.059988. Over the past three months, the stock has moved 0.12004802.

Tracking the Hull Moving Average, we note that the current level is 33.34396296. The Hull Moving Average was introduced by Alan Hull. Swing traders often use this indicator in combination with other signals in order to help identify possible entry and exit spots.

Many traders will look to optimize stock trades by using various technical indicators. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator is highly flexible and is commonly used in conjunction with the RSI to help confirm momentum and overall trends. Let’s focus on a few different Ichimoku readings:

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 32.735

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 33.43

Ichimoku Lead 1: 33.3675

Ichimoku Lead 2: 34.21

Tracking some one month stock pivot points for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), we note that the Classic Pivot is 32.93, the Classic resistance 1 is 34.35, and the Classic support 1 is presently 32.21. The Fibonacci one month pivot is 32.93 while the Fibonacci support 1 pivot is 32.11252, and the Fibonacci support 2 is 31.60748. Looking at one month Woodie pivot, we note the level at 33.215. The

Woodie support 1 pivot is 32.78, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 34.92.

Expanding the technical focus for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), we see that the Keltner Channels 20 day upper band is 33.56720616, and the 20 day lower band is32.93637585. The Keltner Channels indicator is similar to Bollinger Bands and Moving Average Envelopes.

There are multiple moving average indicators that traders may rely on when conducting stock research. One of the most popular is the Simple Moving Average. The SMA is unweighted, meaning that each period in the set of data is weighted equally. Looking at some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 33.367, the 20 day is 33.172, and the 30 day is 33.0635. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 33.213736 , the 100 day is 34.004302 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 32.999576.

Trying to predict the day to day short-term movements of the stock market can be nearly impossible. Stocks have the tendency to make sudden moves on even the slightest bit of news or for apparently no reason at all. The daily trader may be looking to capitalize on swings or momentum, but the long-term investor may be searching for stability and consistency over a sustained period of time. During trading sessions, stock movements can seem like a popularity contest from time to time. Even after meticulous study, there may be no logical reason for a particular stock move. Riding out the waves of uncertainty may not be easy, but having a full-proof plan for when markets turn bad might be a great help to investors for long-term portfolio health.