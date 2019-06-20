Trading Corner: Focusing in on the Signals for Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Following some signal indicators for Fidelity National Financial (FNF), we have recorded the 100-day moving average verse price signal as Buy. This is the signal from the 100-day MA which is used to gauge changes in stock price. The 100-day MA verse price direction is currently showing Strongest. Another longer-term signal we have been following is the 60-day commodity channel index. After a recent look, we can see the current signal is Buy. The CCI indicator is generally used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is presently Strongest.

Let’s take a look at some historical average volume information on shares of Fidelity National Financial (FNF). Currently, the stock has a 1 month average volume of 965345. Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in strange activity. Looking at some more average volume numbers, the 20 day is 957895, and the 50 day average volume is noted as 943216.

Tracking some recent stock price action, we can see that Fidelity National Financial (FNF) recently touched 41.04. Since the start of the trading session, the stock has hit a high of 41.23 and dropped to a low of 40.41. Market watchers will be closely following company shares into the second half of the year. Interested investors will be trying to figure out if the stock is building momentum or following any defined trends.

Checking out some other company technical data, we have noted that Fidelity National Financial (FNF) currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 91.00%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the specified period. Zooming in on another other raw stochastic time frame, we can see that the 50 day is 94.66%.

