Trading Check: PPO Reading Above the Signal Line on Shares of Terex Corp (TEX)

The Percentage Price Oscillator is above the signal line on shares of Terex Corp (TEX). Traders watching these levels may be looking for the stock to be gaining bullish momentum.

Investors are usually trying to figure out the best strategy to use when tackling the equity market. Because there is no one perfect method for picking winning stocks, investors may have to try various techniques before they get it right. There are many different factors that can affect the financial health of a company, and this makes it hard to concoct a formula that works well across the board. Studying all the data can help with investing decisions, but it is typically more important to be focusing on the right information. Knowing exactly what data should be studied may only come by logging many hours of research.

Terex Corp (TEX) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 161.15. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Terex Corp (TEX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -2.23. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Terex Corp (TEX) is 30.12. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Terex Corp (TEX) currently has a 50-day moving average of 30.39, the 200-day is at 32.30, and the 7-day is 28.69. In the investing realm, using the moving average for technical equity analysis is still very popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 55.78, the 7-day is 67.86, and the 3-day is resting at 82.18.

Investors might be looking at portfolio performance for the year and celebrating some big winners. Knowing the proper time to sell big winners can be just as important as knowing when to trim losses and cut out the losers. Investors may have become attached to a certain winning stock that nobody else seemed to notice. Holding on to a winner based on some type of emotion may end up hurting the portfolio down the line. Periodically reviewing the portfolio and tweaking the balance may be necessary to help maintain profits over the next year. Maybe there are some new names that seem poised to make a jump. Taking some profits from previous winners might help provide a boost of confidence to help the investor pull off the next big trade.