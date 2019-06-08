Trading Center: Consensus Target Price in Focus for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Investors are constantly trying to gain any little advantage when studying potential stocks to add to the portfolio. Keeping close tabs on Wall Street analyst price targets may help investors stay tuned in to current sentiment. After a recent check, we have noted that Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has an average target price of 37.67. Even though professional analysts may have better information about a certain company, investors may need to proceed with caution when it comes to following price targets. Price targets are essentially educated guesses on what will happen with the stock price going forward. Investors who buy or sell strictly on analyst targets may be banking on analysts being correct about their projections. Although this strategy may work out more often than not, investors may be better served to conduct their own research and then use price target estimates as a comparison tool.

Investors may be searching for stocks that are undervalued. Scanning the markets during obvious pullbacks may be one strategy, but it may take a more concerted effort to identify these names if the market decides to climb further. Getting caught up in the details from news and various economic reports may leave the average investor dizzy and confused. Focusing on the most important data sets may be helpful when trying to muffle all the noise. Heading into the next quarter, investors will be watching which companies are experiencing positive earnings momentum. Often times, earnings that vastly beat expectations may cause the stock to skyrocket. Filling the portfolio with stocks experiencing positive earnings momentum may be a popular choice. Investors may want to look a little bit deeper into the situation to make sure that the momentum is justified. Some investors may already be adept at figuring this out while others may need to put in a bit more work.

Investors may be sizing up shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). After a recent check, we see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate provided by Zacks is standing at 0.51. This EPS estimate is comprised of 11 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks. For the last reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.36. Analysts and investors will be closely studying the next round of company earnings reports. Consistent success on the earnings front may point to the company moving in the right direction. On the flip side, a company that has strung together a few bad quarters may ring the warning bells for interested investors.

Investors have the ability to follow Wall Street analyst views when conducting stock research. Sell-side analysts often put in a lot of time trying to evaluate the inner workings of a company. They may dig through the financials, conduct interviews, and pay keen attention to conference calls in order to compile data for the research report. Many analysts will offer buy, sell, or hold recommendations for stocks they cover. Checking on shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), we see that the current average broker rating is 2.1. This average rating falls on a scale from 1 to 5 where a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy. On the flip side, a 5 rating would signify a Strong Sell. Based on data provided by Zacks, there are currently 9 polled analysts rating the stock a Strong Buy or Buy. Investors often have to decide whether they are in agreement with how the analysts perceive the future prospects of a specific stock.

Some investment professionals believe that a great way to find, study, and invest in equities without getting completely overwhelmed, is to have a systematic and research driven approach. Of course, the same approach may not work for everybody. One investor may find one way that works for them, and another investor might find something completely different when it comes to portfolio picking. Trading and investing can carry a major emotional component. Even after careful research, being able to pull the trigger on a trade may still involve squashing the fear that comes with the thought of being wrong. Finding continued success in the stock market may entail keeping the portfolio balanced, but also finding the courage to get in when necessary, or get out when needed. Developing this confidence may take a lot of practice and determination.

Following recent trading activity on shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), we can see that the stock has been hovering near the 25.63 price level. Shareholders might be asking themselves whether now is a good time to buy or sell the stock. Over the previous 12 weeks, the stock has moved -13.12%. Looking back over the last month, shares have moved -17.98%. Over the previous week, the stock has changed -0.58%. Investors may also be watching the current price in relation to the 52-week highs/lows. After a recent scan, we note that the 52-week high is presently 45.61, and the 52-week low is 20.98.

Technical traders may be following indicators to help spot possible entry and exit points. The two main types of indicators are lagging and leading. The leading indicator precedes stock price movements which can be used as a predictor. Lagging indicators may be used as confirmation as they follow price action. Lagging indicators may be highly useful when the market is trending, and leading indicators may be the strongest when the market is moving sideways. Indicators that stay within a certain range are referred to as oscillators. These common indicators are usually monitored for trading signals when the reading gets close to a specific level.