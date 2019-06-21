Traders are Looking Closer at Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) as Alpha Reaches +41.80

Investors may be watching indicator signals on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV). After a recent look, we have noted that the beta research opinion is currently Buy. This signal uses a system combining volatility, momentum, and wave theory to help spot the general trend. In terms of direction, the signal is currently Weakest. This signal may indicate if the Buy or Sell is weakening or gaining strength, or if the Hold is leaning towards a Buy or Sell. The beta research strength signal is currently Weak. This signal is compared to the historical performance where maximum would be considered the strongest, and minimum would be seen as the weakest.

Investors may be trying to decide if it is the right time to enter the equity market. Stocks have been performing well of late, and investors may be eager to catch the next potential move higher. When looking to put money into the stock market, investors might be working hard to create a strategy and choose specific stocks to add to the portfolio. Building a strategy can be tough, but sticking to a strategy can be even tougher. Sticking to the game plan when markets are in flux can greatly improve the investor’s chances of succeeding in the market.

Focusing in on some other information, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of +41.80. The weighted alpha measures how much the stock has increased or decreased over the period of one full year. The weighting puts greater emphasis on more recent activity offering a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that shares have risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are developing momentum. Current and potential shareholders will be earnestly watching to see how the stock performs as we near the midway point of the calendar year. Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV), we can see that the stock price recently hit 53.57. Since the start of the session, the stock has reached a high of 54.04 and hit a low of 53.42.

Taking a look at some indicators on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV), we note that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is currently Hold. The CCI indicator is primarily used to identify oversold and overbought levels. The signal direction is currently Falling. Checking on the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently Buy. The signal direction is currently reading Weakest. Investors may opt to study a variety of different indicators in order to gain further insight on company share action. Traders may have increased interest when shares are nearing key support and resistance levels.

Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) currently has 5 day MA of 53.72. Investors may use moving averages for multiple purposes. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may be looking for when the stock price crosses a certain moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help identify momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a particular moving average may signal the start of a downward move. On the other end, a cross above a moving average may suggest a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on many different time periods when studying moving averages. The stock currently has a 200 day MA of 44.25.

When dealing with the volatility and unpredictability of the stock market, investors may have to learn how to deal with their emotions. There are many factors that can have a big impact on the portfolio. Maintaining discipline can be one of the most important factors. From time to time, investors will be overcome by fear during a large market selloff. On the other side, investors may become extremely excited during a widespread market move to the upside. When these situations occur, investors tend to make better decisions if they are able to keep emotions out of play and stick to the original plan. Buying and selling at the wrong time can lead to portfolio underperformance, and it may damage investor confidence in the future.