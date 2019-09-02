Traders are Keeping An Eye on British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) as the TMF Touches Pivot Point

British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) shares are being closely watched by investors as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator has dipped below the zero line. This typically indicates that further downward pressure is ahead for the shares.

Twiggs Money Flow indicator was developed by Colin Twiggs to improve the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator. The main idea behind the TMF indicator is to evaluate volume (money flow) as bullish or as bearish based on a close price location. Chaikin Money Flow uses CLV (Close Location Value) to do it. Twiggs Money Flow, on the other hand, uses TR (True Range). Another main difference is that CMF uses cumulative volume (sum of volumes over specified period) and the TMF applies Moving average to the volume. When the TMF moves above the zero line, a bullish signal is present and prices can move higher. When the TMF moves below 0, a bullish signal is revealed and prices could be headed downward.

Investing in the stock market offers the potential for big returns. On the flip side, investors can also experience major losses when trading equities. Investors are typically trying their best to maximize returns while limiting losses. Figuring out the best way to do this is no easy proposition. There may be periods where everything seems to be working out, and the returns are rolling in. There may be other times when nothing seems to be going right, and the losses start to pile up. Nobody can predict with pinpoint certainty which way the market will shift in the future. Preparing the portfolio for multiple scenarios can help the investor stick it out when the waters get choppy. Having a properly diversified stock portfolio may help investors ride out the turbulence when it inevitably takes control of the market.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) is sitting at 2855.10. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 45.90, the 7-day is 46.63, and the 3-day is resting at 66.23.

British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently at -52.34. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 16.42. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is -43.63. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Investors are usually trying to figure out the best strategy to use when tackling the equity market. Because there is no one perfect method for picking winning stocks, investors may have to try various techniques before they get it right. There are many different factors that can affect the financial health of a company, and this makes it hard to concoct a formula that works well across the board. Studying all the data can help with investing decisions, but it is typically more important to be focusing on the right information. Knowing exactly what data should be studied may only come by logging many hours of research.