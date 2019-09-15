Traders Are Circling Source Markets Public Li (MXWS.L), What Do the Numbers Tell Us?

Shares of Source Markets Public Li (MXWS.L) are on watch as they closed the most recent session above the Parabolic SAR line. The current level of the shares currently stands at 5094.00 at the time of writing.

SAR stands for stop and reverse and it is a trend following indicator, designed to identify the turning point in price action. The parabolic SAR is shown on the charts as a series of small ‘dots’ that are placed either above or below the price. When the price is trending to the upside, the dots are below the price action and when the price is trending to the downside, the dots are above the price action.



When the share price closes above the upper Parabolic SAR, a trader could interpret a buy signal. The Parabolic SAR will move from being above price to below price and the trader would cover any existing short positions and reverse direction and buy long.

When the price closes below the lower Parabolic SAR, a trader could interpret a sell signal. The Parabolic SAR will move from being below price to above price and the trader would sell any existing long positions and reverse direction and go short.

There is no easy answer when attempting to address the tough question of how to best approach the equity market, especially when facing a turbulent investing climate. There are many different schools of thought when it comes to stock trading. Investors may have to first gauge their appetite for risk in order to build a solid platform on which to construct a legitimate strategy. The wealth of available information has made the road a bit smoother to travel for amateur investors. Making the transition to the next level is most likely on the minds of many dedicated investors. Tracking technicals and fundamentals may also help provide a roadmap to help separate the contenders from the pretenders. As we head into the second half of the year, it remains to be seen which way the market will lean. Investors may have to do all the necessary homework in order to find stocks that will thrive under any market conditions.

After a recent look, Source Markets Public Li (MXWS.L) has a 50-day Moving Average of 4937.26, the 200-day Moving Average is 4591.50, and the 7-day is noted at 5035.16. A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Source Markets Public Li (MXWS.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 140.56. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Source Markets Public Li (MXWS.L) is 15.65. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 59.31, the 7-day is at 64.47, and the 3-day is spotted at 77.97 for Source Markets Public Li (MXWS.L).

Investing in the stock market often requires individuals to gauge how much risk they are willing to take on for potential reward. Piling on too much risk can put the investor out of their comfort zone. On the flip side, taking on too little risk may not provide the opportunity to receive enough returns to achieve previously stated goals. Finding that perfect balance may come with some first-hand experience that includes some trial and error.