Tracking Earnings on Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tracking the present quarter EPS consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), we have noted the current number is -1.27. This EPS estimate is using 9 Wall Street analysts polled by Zacks Research. Last quarter, the company stated a quarterly EPS of -1.41. Sell-side analysts have the job of examining companies and providing estimates relating to future results. These estimates carry a lot of weight on the Street, and earnings hits or misses revolve around these numbers. Sometimes these predictions are very close to the actual reported number, and other times they are not. When a company reports actual earnings results, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to jump or dive. If a company beats estimates and posts a positive earnings surprise, the stock may see a near-term jump in price. On the flip side, a negative surprise may send the stock downward. Many investors will opt to be cautious around earnings releases and wait to make a move until after the stock price has stabilized.

Individual investors may tend to become more bullish at market tops and more bearish at the bottoms. This goes against the buy low sell high mantra that is widely preached in the investing community. The two emotions that come into play here are greed and fear. Investors tend to get greedy when they see stocks flying to new highs. It can be very tempting to get in on a name that has been running hot for a time. On the other side of the coin, investors often get fearful when the market is tanking. The fear of losing becomes prevalent when this occurs, and investors may be tempted to sell like the rest. Although this goes against logic, many investors will still end up buying high and selling low.

Focusing in on analyst opinions, we note that the current average broker recommendation on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is presently 1. The recommendation falls on a scale between 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. This consensus broker rating may help shed some light on how the sell-side is currently viewing company stock. Based on sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research, 9 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy.

Equity analysts will routinely provide stock price target projections. Many investors are highly interested in where the analysts view the stock heading in the future. Presently, analysts polled by Zacks Research have set a consensus target price of $162.88 on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). Price target estimates can be calculated using different methods, and they may vary depending on the individual analyst. A thoroughly researched analyst report will typically provide detailed reasoning for a specific target price estimate. Some investors may track analyst targets very closely and use the data to complement their own stock analysis.

Watching stock price activity for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), we have spotted shares trading close to the 122.52 level. Investors will often monitor stock price levels relative to its 52-week high and low marks. The 52-week high is currently 132.09, and the 52-week low is presently 55.16. When a stock price is nearing the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may closely follow activity to watch for a breach. Over the past 12 weeks, shares have moved -5.12%. Moving back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have changed 95.56%. Zooming in to the past 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 4.39%. Over the last week, the stock has moved -7.25%.

Even though the stock market can seem erratic and unpredictable, investors may be able to take some steps to help combat the chaos. One thing that investors have the ability to do is create an overall plan and stick to it. This may be one of the single most important factors in achieving success in the stock market. Of course, if something doesn’t seem to be working over an extended period of time, then maybe some action may need to be taken and the plan should be adjusted. Scrapping a plan too early may bring about a lot of unnecessary worry and confusion. Staying disciplined and keeping the proper perspective might help the investor better position themselves on the front lines.