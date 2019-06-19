Tracking Analyst Views on Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC)

Keeping an eye on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), we see that the current average price target is $85.83. Wall Street analysts have the ability to produce price target estimates for where they think the stock is heading. Because price target projections vary from one analyst to another, they may span a wide range of values. Many investors choose to monitor target prices, and they will pay extra close attention when there are updates. Investors might choose to lean heavily on analyst reports and target projections when doing their own stock research.

Successful stock market investing often begins with setting up measureable and viable goals. Investors who set attainable goals and craft a plan to achieve those goals may find themselves in a much better position than the investor who does not. It can be very tempting to jump into the stock market and start investing. When the market is riding high, investors may be quick to act so they do not miss out on the action. Entering the stock market without a plan can lead to future distress when the markets turn downward for an extended period of time. Having a plan for multiple scenarios can help the investor ride out the storm when it comes.

Looking at some recent stock price activity for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), we have spotted shares trading near the $79.86 level. Looking at some popular historical levels, we note that the 52-week high is presently $80.92, and the 52-week low is currently $55.24. When the stock is trading close to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may pay extra attention to see if there will be a move through that level. Looking back over the last 12 weeks, the stock has moved 8.3%. Heading back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have moved 36.61%. Over the past 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 3.07%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 1.9%.

Covering analysts are looking for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report a current quarter EPS of 1.26 when the company issues their next earnings report. This is the consensus estimate using analysts taken into consideration by Zacks Research. This estimate includes 6 sell-side analysts. For the previous reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 1.19. Investors will be closely tracking how close the actual comes to the consensus estimate. Analysts covering the stock are usually very busy during earnings periods. Before the release, they might be revising estimates. After the earnings release, they will closely review the information and update accordingly.

Street analysts often provide stock recommendations for companies that they track. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) is 1.4. This average rating includes analysts who have given Buy, Sell and Hold ratings on the name. This rating uses a numerical scale from 1 to 5. A 1 would indicate a Buy recommendation, and a score of 5 would point to a Sell recommendation. Out of all the analysts offering recommendations, 8 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy.

At times, investors may be prone to making impulsive or irrational decisions when it comes to the stock market. Finding a way to leave emotions out of important investing decisions can greatly assist the investor in achieving their goals. Investors who stay committed to a plan may be able to fight off emotional urges when certain situations arise. Investors may find it useful to rebalance the portfolio as opposed to chasing market performance when adjustments need to be made. Making sure the stock portfolio is aligned to suit the goals of the individual investor may play an important role in being able to consistently sustain profits well into the future.