Tracking Analyst Views on Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Checking in on some recent market action, we have noted that shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been seen trading around the $39.38 mark. Investors might be taking a closer look at these shares over the next few days. Staying on top of the current economic landscape can be challenging. Investors will be closely tracking the action over the next few weeks to help gauge whether the bull run will continue into the foreseeable future.

The average investor might not have the time to monitor every single movement of a certain stock. Tracking the historical performance may help provide some valuable insight on where the stock may be trending in the future. Looking back over the last 4 weeks, shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have moved -0.71%. Over the last 5 days, the stock has seen a change of 2.26%. Looking at the last 12 week period, we note that the stock has moved -1.92%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have changed -10.46%. Investors will often track the current stock price relative to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently 53.48, and the 52-week low is resting at 37.01. When shares are trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a breakout.

Sell-side analysts often undertake stock analysis to give their opinions of whether they believe that shares should be bought, sold, or held. Using ratings provided by analysts polled by Zacks Research, we note that the current average broker rating on shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is currently 2.58. The recommendation falls on a scale between 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. This consensus broker rating may help shed some light on how the sell-side is currently viewing company stock. After a recent check, we can see that 6 sell-side analysts have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based analysts polled by Zacks Research. Professional investors often incorporate various strategies when approaching the stock market. Capitalizing on market dips can be highly profitable when thoroughly researched and executed. Closely monitoring earnings, news, and analyst views may play an important role in equity study.

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) currently have an average target price of 44.73. This is the consensus number using estimates given by polled analysts. Professional Wall Street analysts that track the stock are constantly monitoring the company to assess where they believe shares will be moving in the future. Price target projections can be calculated using various methods. Many investors will follow stock target prices, especially when analysts make revisions.

