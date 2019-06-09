Tracking 1 Month High at 69.18 for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (:SCHX)

As we sail into the second half of the calendar year, investors may be looking to see what has gone right and what has gone wrong so far this year. Making necessary changes to some holdings may help position investors for the next couple of quarters. Being able to cut the riskier losers and take some profits from winners may help solidify the stock portfolio. As we run through the next round of company earnings reports, investors will be keeping a close eye on the data that is reported. Investors may be looking to buy companies that continue to post beats on the earnings front, and cut ties with ones that are not hitting their marks.

Taking a look at some historical highs and lows for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (:SCHX), we see that the all time high is currently 70.53, and the all time low is 10.56. Investors often pay added attention to a stock when it is nearing a historical high point or low point. For the last year, the high price is 70.53, and the low price stands at 55.87. For the last six months, the high was seen at 70.53, and the low was tracked at 55.87. If we move in closer, the three month high/low is 70.53/65.3, and the one month high/low is 69.18/65.3.

Traders following the stock may be watching SMA or Simple Moving Average Levels. Many traders will be watching out for when the shorter-term averages cross above the longer-term averages as this may point to the start of an uptrend. Let’s look at the following SMA readings:

SMA 50 day: 67.976506

SMA 30 day: 67.47337333

SMA 200 day: 67.1088215

SMA 20 day: 67.133985

SMA 100 day: 68.585182

SMA 10 day67.42899

Traders following the Chaikin Money Flow indicator will note that the current 20 day reading is 0.15369559. The CMF value will fluctuate between 1 and -1. In general, a value closer to 1 would indicate higher buying pressure. A value closer to -1 would represent higher selling pressure.

Technical analysis on the stock may include following the Keltner Channels indicator. Currently, the 20 day upper band is 68.08842365. The 20 day lower band is noted at 67.01366674. The KC indicator is considered a lagging indicator. Traders may use the values to help spot overbought and oversold conditions.

Traders have the ability to use a wide range of indicators when studying stocks. Each trader will typically find a few indicators that they heavily rely on. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator works to identify trend direction, gauge momentum, and identify trading opportunities based on crossovers. We can view some Ichimoku indicator levels below:

Ichimoku Lead 1: 68.461

Ichimoku Lead 2: 68.744

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 67.1845

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 67.1845

There are many factors at play when looking to successfully conquer the stock market. New investors have the tendency to become overwhelmed at the prospect of putting their hard earned money to work. If the individual investor decides that they are going to be managing their own money, they may be looking for a proper place to start. Investors might want to start by clearly defining their own goals. Creating realistic and attainable goals can help get the investor walking down the right path. As many experienced investors know, setting goals and staying on track can be a big help for navigating the markets.