Tracking 1 Month High at 17.23 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

When getting into the markets, most investors realize that riskier stocks may have an increased potential for higher returns. If investors decide to take a chance on some of these stocks, they may want to employ some standard techniques to help manage that risk. This may involve creating a diversified stock portfolio. Mixing up the portfolio with stocks from different sectors, market caps, and growth potential, may be the right move. In general, the goal is to maximize returns in accordance with the individual’s specific risk profile. It should be obvious that no matter how well rounded the portfolio is, there are always risks in the equity markets. Having a sound plan before investing can help ease the burden of knowing that markets can sometimes do crazy things without any rhyme or reason.

Traders following the stock may be watching SMA or Simple Moving Average Levels. Many traders will be watching out for when the shorter-term averages cross above the longer-term averages as this may point to the start of an uptrend. Let’s look at the following SMA readings for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ):

SMA 50 day: 16.8069

SMA 30 day: 16.572

SMA 200 day: 17.380446

SMA 20 day: 16.4155

SMA 100 day: 17.051232

SMA 10 day: 16.426

Traders following the Hull Moving Average will note that the current level is 16.44951852 on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). The calculation uses the weighted moving average and it puts the emphasis on recent prices over older prices.

Technical analysis on the stock may include following the Keltner Channels indicator. Currently, the 20 day upper band is 16.73448649. The 20 day lower band is noted at 16.22779298. The KC indicator is considered a lagging indicator. Traders may use the values to help spot overbought and oversold conditions.

Traders following the Chaikin Money Flow indicator will note that the current 20 day reading is 0.11772346. The CMF value will fluctuate between 1 and -1. In general, a value closer to 1 would indicate higher buying pressure. A value closer to -1 would represent higher selling pressure.

Taking a look at some historical highs and lows for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), we see that the all time high is currently 30.66, and the all time low is 5.5. Investors often pay added attention to a stock when it is nearing a historical high point or low point. For the last year, the high price is 24.89, and the low price stands at 15.085. For the last six months, the high was seen at 18.6339, and the low was tracked at 15.085. If we move in closer, the three month high/low is 18.13/15.62, and the one month high/low is 17.23/15.89.

Technical traders focusing on Donchian Channels will note that the 20 period lower band reading is currently 15.89. The 20 period upper band reading is 16.86. Donchian Channels can be used to gauge the volatility of a market. This is a banded indicator akin to Bollinger Bands.

Putting a closer focus on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), we see that since the opening price of 16.4432, the stock has moved -0.0132. Tracking shares, we note that the consensus stock rating is Sell. Volume today clocks in around 338968. Over the course of the current session, the stock has topped out at 16.48 and seen a low price of 16.395. Investors will be putting 7/19/2019 on the schedule as the company is slated to next report earnings around that date.

Traders have the ability to use a wide range of indicators when studying stocks. Each trader will typically find a few indicators that they heavily rely on. The Ichimoku Cloud indicator works to identify trend direction, gauge momentum, and identify trading opportunities based on crossovers. We can view some Ichimoku indicator levels below:

Ichimoku Lead 1: 16.9075

Ichimoku Lead 2: 17.225

Ichimoku Cloud Base Line: 16.56

Ichimoku Cloud Conversion Line: 16.43

Active investors are typically interested in the factors that drive stock price movements. Buying an individual stock means that you own a piece of the company. The hope is that the company does very well and becomes highly profitable. A profitable company may decide to do various things with the profits. They may reinvest profits back into the business, or they may choose to pay shareholders dividends from those earnings. Sometimes stocks may eventually become undervalued or overvalued. Spotting these trends may lead to further examination or the underlying fundamentals of the company. A company that continues to disappoint on the earnings front may have some issues that need to be addressed. It is highly important to make sure all the research is done on a stock, especially if the investor is heavily weighted on the name. Sometimes earnings reports may be good, but the stock price does not reflect that. Having a good understanding of the entire picture may help investors better travel the winding stock market road.