Time to Feed the Kitty? Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) Ratios in Focus

Here we will take a look at several key ratios for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP), starting with the Book to Market (BTM) ratio. Value investors seek stocks with high BTMs for their portfolios. The ratio is a comparison of the firm’s net asset value per share to it’s current price. This is helpful in determining how the market values the company compared to it’s actual worth. The Book to Market value of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. currently stands at 0.190569.

Stock market investors often rely on fundamental analysis for stock research. The EPS or earnings per share ratio shows the amount of company earnings that can be attributed to every share that is held. EPS lets investors directly compare one company to another when examining potential investments. Investors are typically searching for stocks that have a growing EPS. The EPS measure tends to be more telling when viewed over a longer period of time. When companies report quarterly earnings, the EPS measure is highly scrutinized by investors and analysts alike.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) currently has a value of 0.100076. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) presently has a current ratio of 12.50. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. NasdaqGS:DMLP is 5.247435. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) is 10.019609. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) is 11.999069. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

For technical traders, support and resistance lines play an important role. The support line generally displays the lowest price that investors will let a stock trade. This means that the stock price is unlikely to drop under this level. When support lines are breached, chartists may be watching for shares to move lower until they reach the next support level. The resistance line is the exact opposite of the support line. The resistance level is typically the highest price that investors will allow the stock to trade at. Traders will carefully watch the stock price when a resistance level is broken. The thought is that the price will continue to move towards the next level of resistance. Traders and investors may use support and resistance lines for various purposes. One popular use of these lines is to identify possible entry and exit points for trades.

Looking at some ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) numbers, Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP)’s ROIC is 0.503882. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.377201 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 4.879088. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) is 0.842605. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) is 1.220273. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) is 20.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

At the time of writing, Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Shifting gears, we can see that Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP) has a Q.i. Value of 13.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NasdaqGS:DMLP), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 27.649500. The 6 month volatility is 28.242300, and the 3 month is spotted at 21.445000. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Stock market players may have differing opinions on which type of research approach is best. Individual investors who prefer buy and hold strategies may be more likely to be studying the fundamentals. Traders that are constantly buying and selling shares may be more concerned with technical analysis. High frequency traders may be willing to take on more risk entering the market. For these types of traders, entry and exit points become far more important. Traders may be relying solely on charts in order to capture profits based on day to day, hour to hour, or minute by minute price fluctuations. Long term investors may not be as concerned with the daily ups and downs of the market.