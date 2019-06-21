Tilt Renewables Limited (TLT.NZ): Watching the MFI on the Charts

Tilt Renewables Limited (TLT.NZ) shares have sparked the interest of some chartists as the Money Flow Index has dropped below 30, potentially heading for key 20 levels. The Money Flow Index is an indicator that utilizes the volume and volatility of an asset to determine the buying or selling pressure of an asset. The indicator was developed by Avrum Soudack and Gene Quong as a volume-weighted variation of the RSI.

The Money Flow Index is calibrated from 0 to 100, and creates a money flow ratio (Positive Money Flow to Negative Money Flow) over a time period. This money flow ratio is what is pushed into an RSI formula to create a momentum indicator. Being a momentum indicator, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is capable evaluating overbought and oversold market conditions, using values of 70-80 and above for overbought conditions and 20 and below for oversold situations.

From time to time, even solid companies may experience some sort of setback. Just because a company encounters one negative event, it might not be appropriate to sell the stock. Often times, the stock may still be valuable on a fundamental level, and there may be plenty of room for resurgence. When bad news hits, the stock price may be greatly impacted. Sometimes there can be an overexaggeration which leads to erroneous selling. This can in turn provide buying opportunities to those in the know. Investors who do the homework and closely examine the underlying numbers may put themselves in a good position when situation like this arise. Investors that are looking for longer term value may find that a panic sell-off is the perfect chance to get into a stock that has just suffered a temporary setback. Paying attention to these occurrences can greatly help the investor spot potential buying opportunities in the equity market.

Taking a further look into the shares from a technical standpoint, Tilt Renewables Limited (TLT.NZ) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 147.03. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

The 14-day ADX for Tilt Renewables Limited (TLT.NZ) is currently sitting at 20.65. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend.

Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Narrowing in on Moving Averages, the 200-day for Tilt Renewables Limited (TLT.NZ) is at 2.31, the 50-day is 2.34, and the 7-day is resting at 2.34. The RSI is computed based on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 61.21, the 7-day sits at 74.01, and the 3-day is resting at 93.51.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Tilt Renewables Limited (TLT.NZ)’s Williams %R presently stands at 0.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

When trading the stock market, investors constantly have to deal with volatility. There are many different reasons why markets may see increased volatility. Whether it is political change, economic events, or even natural disasters, there is always something brewing that has the ability to disrupt the market. When a big event happens, investors might be faced with challenges and be forced to react. Overreacting to market downturns may be common, but it may also hurt the health of the stock portfolio. When the stock market gets choppy and slides, investors may be tempted to quickly pull money out. Pulling out of positions based on specific events may be the right move sometimes, but investors may find that they missed out on gains that followed after a rebound. Staying disciplined and being prepared can help the investor ride out temporary market turbulence.