Thievery Corporation announce Israel concert

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 6:20 pm

Electronic music duo Thievery Corporation will touch down in Caesarea this summer for their first ever concert in Israel.

The pair, who will appear on stage with an ensemble of nine other artists and musicians, are performing one show only on July 24 at the Caesarea Ampitheater. The group‘s musical style is best described as an eclectic mix of hip hop, electronica, reggae, acid jazz, soul and more. The duo, made up of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, have released 10 studio albums in their more than two decades in the business. They‘ve played at some of the most influential music festivals across the US, including Lollapalooza and Coachella. Some of their most popular songs include "Radio Retaliation," "Lebanese Blonde" and "Sweet Tides."

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday morning at 8am; tickets are NIS 269 and are available at eventim.co.il or via *9066.

