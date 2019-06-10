Therma Bright Inc (THRM.V) Seeing SMI Heading Deep into Negative Territory

The Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) for Therma Bright Inc (THRM.V) has dipped below -40, reaching key levels. The most common method of using SMI is to look for buy trades when the SMI falls under -40 and then rises back above through -40. Sell trades are looked for when the SMI rises above +40 and then falls back below +40. The SMI is considered a refinement of the stochastic oscillator. It calculates the distance of the current closing price as it relates to the median of the high/low range of price. William Blau developed the SMI in an attempt to provide a more reliable indicator, less subject to false swings.

Investors may be trying to find stocks that are building momentum. Finding these stocks may help bolster the portfolio going into the second half of the year. Investors often look to pounce on any opportunity in the stock market. Without properly being prepared, these opportunities may disappear quickly. Staying on top of fundamentals, technicals, and earnings, may help investors stay prepared.

In terms of Relative Strength Index for Therma Bright Inc (THRM.V), the 14-day RSI is currently noted at 46.91, the 7-day is 43.05, and the 3-day is sitting at 36.97. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a very popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help show whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions.

In terms of CCI levels, Therma Bright Inc (THRM.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -83.33. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is presently 10.50. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Therma Bright Inc (THRM.V)’s Williams %R presently stands at -100.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels, the 200-day is at 0.03, the 50-day is 0.04, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.04. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Many investors may strive to be in the stock market when the bulls are running and out of the market when the bears are in charge. Investors often use multiple strategies when setting up their portfolios. Some may rely solely on fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Investing can be an extremely tough process. Individual investors often strive to gather and analyze vast amounts of information in order to make educated decisions. Often times, investors may have initial success in the stock market, and then things may turn sour. Confidence may be necessary to make the tougher decisions, but overconfidence may lead to an underperforming portfolio. Overconfidence may cause the investor to make poor decisions because they are relying too heavily on personal interpretations.