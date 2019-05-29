The US birthrate is the lowest it‘s been in 32 years, and it‘s partly because millennials can‘t afford having kids

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 6:00 am

The US birthrate is at its lowest for the first time in 32 years, , citing .

An expert told Chappell that young adults‘ uncertainty about America‘s future is a contributing factor to the decline, but parents say it‘s because kids are too expensive.

The CDC‘s findings underscore other studies that say for financial reasons – more thirtysomethings than twentysomethings are having kids for the first time ever.

Baby fever has taken a back seat in America.

While experts found these findings surprising in light of a healthy US economy and job market, some told Chappell that job security, today‘s political climate, and a negative view on America‘s future are contributing to the decline.

“Not a whole lot of things are going good, and that‘s haunting young people in particular, more than old people,” Dowell Myers, a demographer at the University of Southern California, told Chappell.

Many parents expressed their thoughts via social media in response to the report, citing high insurance costs, the search for childcare, and lack of parental leave as challenges to having kids, Chappell wrote.

Their sentiments state the obvious: Kids are expensive. And they‘ve only gotten more expensive as the cost of living continues to rise.

Kids are expensive, so millennials are waiting longer to have them

To raise a child to age 18 in America, it‘ll , according to a . The percentage of respondents (2,500 American parents) who said their finances played a role in becoming a parent has increased by 40% since 1970. Having kids can cause family spending patterns and investment patterns to shift, according to the report.

Finances are one of the top reasons why American millennials aren‘t having kids or are having fewer kids than they considered ideal, reported , citing a survey by .

The survey polled 1,858 men and women aged 20 to 45 – 64% said childcare is too expensive, 44% said they can‘t afford to have more children, and 43% said they waited to have kids because of financial instability (multiple answers were allowed).

Shelling out money for children is even harder when spending money on other increased costs. Millennials, the generation at prime childbearing age, are already from the ongoing fallout of the recession, increasing student loan debt, and rising living costs like rent and housing.

The effects are palpable: More thirtysomething women are having babies than women in their 20s for the first time ever – a difference that grew in 2018, according to the CDC report. Ultimately, a delay in having kids – – gives millennials more time to get their financial affairs in order first.

