The Twiggs Money Flow Reading For Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Hits Key Turning Point

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) shares are being closely watched by investors as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator has jolted above the zero line. This typically indicates that further upside is ahead for the shares.

Twiggs Money Flow indicator was developed by Colin Twiggs to improve the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator. The main idea behind the TMF indicator is to evaluate volume (money flow) as bullish or as bearish based on a close price location. Chaikin Money Flow uses CLV (Close Location Value) to do it. Twiggs Money Flow, on the other hand, uses TR (True Range). Another main difference is that CMF uses cumulative volume (sum of volumes over specified period) and the TMF applies Moving average to the volume. When the TMF moves above the zero line, a bullish signal is present and prices can move higher. When the TMF moves below 0, a bullish signal is revealed and prices could be headed downward.

Investors may be wondering what’s in store for the next few months in terms of the equity market. Many investors may be hesitant to get into the mix with markets still trading at such high levels. Sometimes, the fear of missing out on the next big run will cause investors to make hasty decisions. Taking the time to do the full research can help offset the jitters associated with picking stocks. Finding stocks that still have room to head higher can be tricky, but there are still plenty of them out there. Although nobody can say for certain which way the market will trend into the New Year, investors should be on the lookout for opportunities that may present themselves over the next quarter. All eyes will be focused on company earnings when the next round of earnings reports begins.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) is sitting at 36.20. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 69.46, the 7-day is 78.78, and the 3-day is resting at 88.74.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently sitting at -1.01. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 28.72. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 172.79. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Investing in the stock market can sometimes be a wild ride. Without the proper planning and research, investors may quickly find themselves on the outside looking in. Doing the research and studying the market can be helpful, but creating a trading or investing plan may be the most important part of the process. When the back testing and practice is completed, the real challenge awaits. The practice and preparation can be very helpful for understanding the market, but when real money gets put on the line, it can be a whole different ballgame. The more successful traders and investors are the ones who are able to stay focused and disciplined even throughout turbulent market situations.