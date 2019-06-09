The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG): Keeping Tabs on the Levels

Investors might be trying to gauge which way shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will swing over the next couple of quarters. In recent trading activity, the stock has been seen near the $92.37 level. Many investors pay increased attention to shares when they are nearing notable historical highs or lows. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high price of 92.94, and seen a low price of 58.82. Looking at some additional historical stock price information, we note that shares have seen a move 15.05% over the previous 12 weeks. If we pull in closer to look at performance over the past month, we see that shares have seen a change of 3%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 2.37%. Investors will most likely be keeping their eyes peeled to see how the stock performs heading into the next round of earnings reports.

When dealing with the volatility and unpredictability of the stock market, investors may have to learn how to deal with their emotions. There are many factors that can have a big impact on the portfolio. Maintaining discipline can be one of the most important factors. From time to time, investors will be overcome by fear during a large market selloff. On the other side, investors may become extremely excited during a widespread market move to the upside. When these situations occur, investors tend to make better decisions if they are able to keep emotions out of play and stick to the original plan. Buying and selling at the wrong time can lead to portfolio underperformance, and it may damage investor confidence in the future.

Following some earnings data for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), we note that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate is 2.69. This EPS estimate is using data provided by 5 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. This consensus estimate may vary from other data outlets providing consensus projections. Last quarter, the company reported a quarterly EPS of 3.64. Investors often pay extra close to the actual numbers when they are reported. If the actual comes in way under what the analysts were predicting, investors might want to take a deeper look to see what is going on with the stock. Investors may also be on the lookout for positive surprises on earnings beats. When a company reports actual earnings results, the surprise factor may cause the stock price to move sharply in either direction. Because it is difficult to gauge how a stock will react after the earnings report, investors may trade with increased caution during this period of time.

Investors tracking shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) may be closely following analyst price target estimates. Reviewing company shares, we can see that the current average target price is 84.33. Keeping track of all the day to day stock market happenings can sometimes be a burden, even for the most seasoned investors. Investors may use sell-side analyst target estimates to help figure out if their assumptions about the future direction of a particular stock price are shared. Of course, nobody can project the future stock price of a company with exact precision. Investors may use analyst target prices as a good starting point for comparing current stock prices and making educated projections themselves.

Investors are constantly trying to gain any little advantage when it comes to the stock market. Setting realistic goals and staying disciplined when trying to attain those goals can have a positive impact on an investor’s psyche and portfolio performance. Making a couple of badly timed trades can have a drastic effect on the mindset of the investor or trader. Sometimes, investors will have a few missteps that generally include buying when the market is too high, selling when the market is low, or being on the sidelines during a major charge higher. Staying disciplined can help the average investor avoid common pitfalls to help keep the focus in the right direction. When inevitable mistakes are made, investors will have the opportunity to learn from those mistakes and get back on the road to recovery.

After a recent stock review, we can see that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) currently has an average broker rating of 2.4. Based on analysts polled by Zacks Research, this rating lands on an easy to follow scale from 1 to 5 where a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy and a 5 would represent a Strong Sell recommendation. Sell-side analysts often provide recommendations for stocks that they regularly cover. Different institutions may use various terminologies for how they describe their ratings. Because individual analyst ratings can vary, investors may choose to follow the average in order to track the general sell-side sentiment. Looking a little further, we can see that 2 polled analysts currently have the stock rated as a Strong Buy or Buy.

Following all the day to day information regarding publically traded companies can be challenging. There is rarely any shortage of data that investors can examine when attempting to research specific stocks. One of the greatest challenges for the investor is determining which data to focus on and which data to set aside. Investors will often need to stay aware of happenings in the overall economic environment, and pay attention to global factors that may have a widespread impact on markets. Being aware of the macroeconomic picture can greatly help the investor when making important portfolio decisions.

Dealing with the ups and down of the stock market is something that most investors will encounter at some point. Everyone wants to feel that thrill of seeing that big winner soar, and nobody wants to see that loser keep sinking. Figuring out how to best approach the stock market can take up a lot of time and energy. There are many strategies that investors can use when purchasing stocks for the portfolio. Some of these strategies may be riskier than others. Determining a comfortable level of risk appetite may be highly important for the individual investor. It is important to remember that there are no guarantees in the stock market. New investors may have to learn that there is rarely any substitute for hard work and tireless research. Many investors jump in head first and find this out the hard way. Realizing that there is no guaranteed strategy for stock picking might help the investor stay focused and grounded while building up the portfolio.