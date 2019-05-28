The FDA just approved a new treatment for a devastating disease. The price tag is more than $2 million.

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 9:40 pm

CEO Vas Narasimhan of Swiss drugmaker Novartis addresses the company‘s annual news conference in BaselReuters

The US FDA just approved a new treatment for a devastating rare genetic disease.

Called Zolgensma, it is a type of cutting-edge, one-time treatment called a “gene therapy” that treats the disease spinal muscular atrophy at its genetic root.

That means it should work longer than the typical drug, but has also translated to a much higher price tag, too.

Zolgensma, which is made by drugmaker Novartis‘s AveXis unit, will cost $2.125 million, the company

.

Novartis priced the product at if paid over a five-year installment plan. Novartis called the price fair and reasonable on a conference call with reporters on Friday.

ICER, a group that measures the cost-effectiveness of new drugs, has said that a for Zolgensma is likely between $310,000 to $900,000, and could be up to $1.5 million.

