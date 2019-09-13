Tenneco Automotive (TEN) RMI Charging Higher Near-Term

Tenneco Automotive (TEN) shares have popped up on the radar as the RMI or Relative Momentum Indicator has trended higher over the past 5 sessions. As the momentum builds, we will be closely watching to see if they cross into Overbought territory.

The Relative Momentum Index is calculated as the ratio of average upward price changes to the average absolute price change. The index requires two parameters. The first parameter is the number of periods used to determine price change. The second parameter is the number of periods to average these changes over. The permissible values for RMI lie in the range between 0 and 100. Whilst a crossing of the center line may be interpreted as a warning of an impending trend change, only values over 70 are usually regarded as a buy signal and those below 30 as a sell signal.

Trying to predict the day to day short-term movements of the stock market can be nearly impossible. Stocks have the tendency to make sudden moves on even the slightest bit of news or for apparently no reason at all. The daily trader may be looking to capitalize on swings or momentum, but the long-term investor may be searching for stability and consistency over a sustained period of time. During trading sessions, stock movements can seem like a popularity contest from time to time. Even after meticulous study, there may be no logical reason for a particular stock move. Riding out the waves of uncertainty may not be easy, but having a full-proof plan for when markets turn bad might be a great help to investors for long-term portfolio health.

Crossing over to look at some additional metrics, we note that Tenneco Automotive (TEN) currently has a 50-day moving average of 9.58, the 200-day is at 20.71, and the 7-day is 12.66. In the investing realm, using the moving average for technical equity analysis is still very popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels.

Tenneco Automotive (TEN)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -10.73. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Tenneco Automotive (TEN) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 122.92. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Tenneco Automotive (TEN) is sitting at 32.04. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 79.17, the 7-day stands at 88.47, and the 3-day is sitting at 89.32.

The primary goal for some beginner traders might be just trying to survive. Traders that are disciplined with their money management may be able to better ride out the bumps that come with inexperience. Amateur traders tend to put too much at risk which can increase frustration during an extended losing streak. The more capital that is lost, the more difficult it can be to recover. Markets can be cruel, and traders that jump in without proper preparation can get pounded. Taking the time to carefully prepare before putting hard earned money at risk can help when the inevitable sticky situations arise.