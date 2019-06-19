Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) Value Score in Focus

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The Value Composite score of Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) is 9. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) is 6.

When it comes to investing in the equity market, discipline can play a major role in achieving ones goals. A few bad moves can send the investor’s confidence spiraling. Acting purely on emotion can lead to impulsive decisions that may cause the losses to pile up. Creating a solid plan and following through with the plan can help investors stay on track and focus on the proper details. Markets are constantly going up and down and the investing ride can sometimes be a bumpy one. Being able to see the big picture and focus on the important data can help keep the investor tuned in to the right channel. Investors who expect to jump into the market and immediately start raking in the profits may find out fairly quickly that trading without a plan can be a recipe for defeat.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF)’s ROIC is 0.150460. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.079344 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 2.682174. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) is 0.078634. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

We also note that Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.048186 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.07743. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) has a current MF Rank of 2815. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) has an M-score Beneish of -1.772202. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Although the investing process is fairly straightforward, securing consistent returns in the stock market is not easy. Throwing hard earned money at un-researched investments can eventually lead the investor down the road to ruin. Every individual investor may have different goals when starting out. Aligning these goals with a specific plan can create a solid foundation for the future. Nobody can predict what the future will hold, but being aware of market conditions can be a great asset when attempting to navigate the terrain while mitigating risk. Once the vision of the individual investor is clear, the road to sustaining profits may be much easier to travel.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.77765. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.76671, the 24 month is 0.86108, and the 36 month is 1.03511. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.94651, the 3 month is 1.02083, and the 1 month is currently 1.19288.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Telford Homes Plc (AIM:TEF) has a current ERP5 Rank of 2655. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

As company earnings reports continue to roll in, investors will be watching to see which companies hit their numbers for the last reporting period. Investors will also be watching which sectors are reporting the best earnings numbers. A positive overall earnings season could mean that the stock market could keep climbing. Many investors may be cautious with the market trading at current levels. Even though the gloom and doom prognosticators are out in full force, investors have to do the research and decide for themselves which way they believe the market will move in the next couple of months.

