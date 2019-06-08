Teletech Hldgs (TTEC): Bollinger Bands Signal Update as Pivot Turns at $39.82

Studying the short-term chart on shares of Teletech Hldgs (TTEC), we have noted that the current 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal is presently reading Hold. This indicator may be used to assist with identifying oversold and overbought conditions. The signal direction is currently Bullish. Following another signal, we note that the 10-day moving average Hilo channel reading is currently Buy. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price. The direction of this signal has been spotted as reading Strongest.

When dealing with the equity markets, investors are often tasked with trying to find stocks that are bound for glory. Every investor dreams of finding those stocks that were overlooked but are poised to pick up momentum. New investors are often instructed to set goals before starting to invest. Creating attainable, realistic goals can be a good starting point before digging into the investment trenches. After setting up goals considering financial status, objectives, timeframes and risk appetite, the next step may involve creating an actionable plan. Once the plan is in place, it may be extremely important to routinely monitor the performance of the portfolio. There are often many well crafted investment plans that for whatever reason don’t seem to be working out properly. Being able to evaluate and adjust the plan based on market activity may end up being the difference between a winning or losing portfolio. Being able to adapt to the fast paced and often times tumultuous market landscape can be a gigantic benefit for long-term portfolio health.

Investors may be tracking the average range on shares of Teletech Hldgs (TTEC). The stock currently has a 9 day average range of 1.43. This a moving average of trading ranges over a 9 day time frame. With this value, higher numbers tend to occur at market bottoms while lower values may be spotted during extended sideways periods. Looking at the 9 day relative strength reading, we can see that the value is currently 66.01%. This technical momentum indicator compares the size of recent gains to recent losses helping to identify possible overbought and oversold conditions.

Shifting gears, we see that the opinion signal for the current session is 96% Buy for Teletech Hldgs. Investors may also be watching the strength and direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is presently Top 1%. This is a measurement over the last three trading sessions that gives an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal. A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is presently reading Strong. This is a longer-term measure verse the historical strength.

Teletech Hldgs (TTEC) currently has a standard deviation of +0.59. Standard deviation is defined as a measure of the dispersion from the mean in regards to a data set. When dealing with financial instruments, the standard deviation is applied to the annual rate of return to help measure the volatility of a particular investment. Watching the standard deviation may help investors see if a stock is primed for a major move. The stock’s current pivot is 39.82. The pivot point is typically used as a trend indicator. The pivot is the average of the close, low, and high of the prior trading period.

Teletech Hldgs (TTEC)) currently has a 6 month MA of 34.12. Investors may use moving averages for different reasons. Some may use the moving average as a primary trading tool, while others may use it as a back-up. Investors may be watching when the stock price crosses a certain moving average and then closes on the other side. These moving average crossovers may be used to help identify momentum shifts, or possible entry/exit points. A cross below a certain moving average may signal the beginning of a downward move. On the other end, a cross above a moving average may indicatet a possible uptrend. Investors may be focused on multiple time periods when studying moving averages. Zooming out a bit further, we have noted that the 9 month moving average is currently 31.43.

Investors are constantly trying to make smarter decisions when it comes to dealing with the stock market. There are so many choices out there that it may become completely overwhelming at first. Starting with a baseline approach can help ease the burden of too much information. Developing the proper investment knowledge may take a lot of time and effort. Many investors may find out the hard way that shortcuts are not the answer to achieving long-term success in the stock market. Many people may occasionally get lucky and think they can do no wrong. Over time, this type of investor may see profits start to shrink and losses start to pile up. Many investors are bombarded with hot investment tips. It can be very tempting to take advice from someone who has actually made money in the markets previously. However, the old adage remains the same; past results may not indicate future results. Thinking that something that has worked in the past will no doubt work in the future can be a recipe for portfolio disaster. Individual investors who do their own thorough research should be much better positioned to make the proper decisions when the time comes.