Teen Escapes Attempted Kidnapping With Aid of Bystanders

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Bystanders helped a teenage girl escape an attempted kidnapping Monday in Hyde Park on the South Side.

The 15-year-old girl was was heading home about 9 a.m. in the 800 block of East 54th Street when a man followed her and attempted to grab her by the arm, Chicago police said.

The teenager called out for help, and nearby citizens came to her aid, police said.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is a slender man between 20 and 30 years old, and between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-5-inches tall, police said. He was wearing a black windbreaker, blue jeans and a black shirt with a Ferrari logo.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area Central detectives

