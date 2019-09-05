Technicals Ratcheting Up Interest in Neutrisci International (NRXCF) Near Term

Neutrisci International (NRXCF) is in focus today as we drill down into the near-term signals for the stock. We note that the current 7-day average directional indicator is Sell.

This signal may be used to determine the market trend. The 7-day directional strength is Strong . This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. The 7-day average directional direction is currently Strongest. This signal indicates whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell.

Taking a look at some other key metrics, we can see that the 10-day moving average Hilo channel is currently Sell. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price. The direction of the signal is currently Weakening.

Looking at some other short-term indicators, Neutrisci International (NRXCF) has a 20-day moving average vs price of Sell. This is the signal from the 20-day MA which is used to monitor changes in stock price. The current signal strength is Average and the direction has been noted as Strongest. The 20-50 day MACD Oscillator signal is presently Sell. The strength is presently Maximum and the direction is Strongest.

Focusing in on the 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal for Neutrisci International (NRXCF), the current reading is Hold. This short-term indicator may be used to help spot oversold and overbought conditions.

