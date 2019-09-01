Technicals in Review for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) As MACD Shows Buy

Looking at the longer-term MACD oscillator indicator on shares of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), we can see the reading is currently Buy. The MACD is generally used to gauge bullish or bearish price movements. The direction of the MACD signal is currently Strongest. Taking a peek at the 50-day parabolic time/price signal, we can see the signal is presently displaying a Sell. Let’s take a quick look at some recent stock price activity. At the time of writing, the high price for the current session is 68.91. On the other end of the spectrum, the low price for the session is currently 67.29. After noting recent price levels, we can see that the change from today’s open is presently -0.11.

When looking at technical analysis, one of the leading concepts is that of the trend. Chartists are constantly looking to identify trends to help determine which way a stock price is moving. Trends may not always be easy to spot, but they can be highly useful when identified. When looking at the stock market, an example of an upward trend is generally classified as a stock price that over time keeps reaching higher highs and higher lows. On the flip side, a downward trend is usually identified by spotting a stock that has been hitting lower lows and lower highs. Defining trends may take the novice trader some time to figure out, but learning how to properly study charts may help bring in steady profits in the future.

Keeping tabs on some alternate data, we can see that the stock has a current weighted alpha of +1.00. The weighted alpha measures how much shares have increased or decreased over the full year time frame. The weighting assigns greater emphasis on more recent activity giving a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the last year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help identify stocks that are building momentum.

Investors may be trying to identify volume trends over time. Some investors may look for consistency, while others may be interested in peculiar activity. Taking a look at some historical average volume numbers, Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has a 1 month average of 289135, a 3 month average of 316354. Focusing on another technical indicator, the stock currently has a 9 day raw stochastic value of 47.16%. This value (ranging from 0-100%) shows where the stock price closed relative to the price range over the given period.

The current analyst rating on shares of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) is 4.1538461538462. This is based on a scale where a 5 would indicate a Strong Buy, a 4 would equal a Moderate Buy, 3 a hold, 2 a moderate sell, and a rating of 1 would indicate a Strong Sell. Investors often like to keep track of what the sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Professional Street analysts that cover specific stocks may have deeper knowledge regarding the current health of the company. Analysts may be more active around earnings report periods. They will often make updates to estimates prior to and after a company’s quarterly release. Shifting gears, we can take a brief look at how the stock has fared over the past year. After a recent look, we have noted that the stock’s high price over the past 52-weeks is presently 80. Over the same period, shares have dipped to a low of 48.67. Investors and analysts will be curious to see how shares perform heading into the second half of the calendar year.

Investors might be searching high and low for the next great stock to trade. Professional investors may have their game plans honed and ready to roll, but amateurs may be fighting to stay above water in the markets. Leaping into the equity markets without any preparation may lead to quick losses. Keeping track of all the ins and outs of daily market activity can be exhausting, and investors may be best served if they are able to focus on the essentials and rise above the noise. Although successful trading might be measured differently from one person to another, the general principles of winners are generally the same. Snatching profits from the market may seem like an easy task when stocks are soaring, but things can always snap back in the blink of an eye. Investors who are able to prepare for any situation may find themselves ahead of the game when the inevitable bear market scenario rears its head.